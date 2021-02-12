Service Wide Vote, biggest fraud in Nigeria –Senate

AuGF: We lack powers to audit NNPC, CBN, others

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, described the Service Wide Vote being operated by the Federal Government as the biggest fraud in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, stated this in his speech at the confirmation hearing of the Acting Auditor-General of Federation, Aghughu Adolphus, saying that he tagged the fund as the biggest fraud because it was not being audited. Service Wide Vote is a contingency fund provided in the annual national budget, which is strictly under the control of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

In 2021, the Federal Government allocated N758 billion for Service Wide Vote. In his comment, Urhoghide said: “Service Wide Vote is the biggest fraud in Nigeria. It is meant to meet unseen situation, nobody gives account on Service Wide Vote. Standing Committees of the Senate do not know anything about its spending.”

The lawmaker, who expressed concerns over the way and manner the money was being spent without any regulatory mechanism on it, told Aghughu to brief the panel on how he would audit the fund if confirmed. “You should tell us how you are going to audit this Service Wide Vote,” he said. Meanwhile, the Acting Auditor-General of Federation, in his responses to the committee, told the lawmakers that his office lacked constitutional powers to audit the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other big spenders among the government agencies.

He said: “For the big spenders, it is the constitution that has issue. By virtue of 1999 Constitution, we will just provide list of what we need for them and they will make their choice, if they decline to give to us, we have no power to compel them.”

He, however, assured the lawmakers that he would look into the issue of nonauditing of Service Wide Votes. Speaking on the challenges of the office, he said that the workers of the agency were working under tedious condition, saying that there was not enough staff in the Auditor-General Office to carry out task of the agency. He added that in some states, the agency had only three staff available and, as a result of this, most of the works were not carried out by the office.

