SERVICOM: Public service delivery critical to improving lives

The National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, has said that the essence of governance can only be realised when effective and improved service is delivered to the people. Akajemeli said this at a 2-day SERVICOM training of desk officers on Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative tagged, “Charter Development/ Review Workshop for OGP Pilots MDAs” in Abuja. She said that the workshop objective was to strengthen SERVICOM efforts towards improvement in service delivery processes in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). Akajemeli said the workshop also aimed at improving service delivery to citizens. “OGP came as a global coalition of reformers from government and civil society, working to make government more transparent, participatory/ accountable by truly serving and empowering citizens.

”Seven pilot ministries were carefully selected to kick-start the OGP initiative, this includes Ministry of Education, Transport, Agricultural and Rural Areas, Health, Power, Works and Housing and Aviation. “The essence of governance can only be realised when service truly served the people and so one singular tool that can bring about this improvement is the service charter,” she said According to her, part of what has been identified is that some of the organisations have not written proper service charters. “And, that is why we are here to train, to fill the gaps, identify training gaps to update our knowledge, to begin to get it done right. And, that is what makes the difference between us – developing nations and the developed nations,” she said. Akajemeli said that OGP was an initiative that presented a platform for co-creation, partnership and collaboration between governments (State Actors), Civil Society Organisations and the private sector (Non-State Actors), in achieving the OGP developmental process.

