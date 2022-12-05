Metro & Crime

Serving Senator escapes assassination in Abuja

A serving Senator, Sani Musa on Saturday, escaped an assassination attempt.

It was learnt that the assassins, numbering nine, stormed the home of Senator Musa, a member of the All Progressives Congress  APC, Niger East), in Abuja around 11 pm.

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, confirmed the attack via a Twitter post. Fani- Kayode said some of the attackers have been arrested.

“The horrendous attempt to kill Sen. Sani Musa, a dear friend and brother of mine, a leading member of the APC and one of the Directors in the Tinubu/Shettima PCC in his home this evening by 9 well-armed, bloodthirsty and violent assassins is despicable. I wholeheartedly condemn it.

“Thankfully some of the perpetrators have been apprehended by the security agencies and those that were behind this dastardly attempt to kill the Senator and his family shall be exposed and brought to justice.

May God protect us all from evil and bloodthirsty men,” Fani- Kayode wrote.

 

