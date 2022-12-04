News

Serving Senator escapes assassination in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A serving Senator Sani Musa (All Progressives Congress, APC Niger East), on Saturday, escaped an assassination attempt.

It was learnt that the assassins, numbering nine, stormed Senator Musa’s home in Abuja around 11 pm.

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, confirmed the attack via a Twitter post. Fani-Kayode said some of the attackers have been arrested.

“The horrendous attempt to kill Sen. Sani Musa, a dear friend & brother of mine, a leading member of the APC and one of the Directors in the Tinubu/Shettima PCC in his home this evening by 9 well-armed, bloodthirsty and violent assassins is despicable. I wholeheartedly condemn it.

“Thankfully some of the perpetrators have been apprehended by the security agencies and those that were behind this dastardly attempt to kill the Senator and his family shall be exposed and brought to justice. May God protect us all from evil and bloodthirsty men,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Imo: NSCDC cracks down on illegal miners, nabs 29

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

No fewer than 29 illegal mining operators have been arrested and paraded by the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State, Mr. Danjuma Elisha. The Commandant said the suspects were arrested following a directive by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, to security agencies to crackdown on illegal mining operators […]
News

Ebube Agu: Don’t be deceived by S’East govs’ jamboree

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost pan-Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has described the setting up of a security outfit codenamed; ‘Ebube Agu’ by South East governors as “yet another jamboree” and a “convenient political outing aimed at pleasing the federal establishment rather than the people.” The SERG in a statement signed by its President/National Coordinator, […]
News

Ekiti Assembly passes bill for creation of 3 additional LCDAs

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the creation of three additional local council development area (LCDAs) in the state. The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The new additional LCDAs are: Eso Obe, with headquarters at Ikoro-Ekiti, Ikole, with headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica