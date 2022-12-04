Serving Senator escapes assassination in Abuja

A serving Senator Sani Musa (All Progressives Congress, APC Niger East), on Saturday, escaped an assassination attempt.

It was learnt that the assassins, numbering nine, stormed Senator Musa’s home in Abuja around 11 pm.

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, confirmed the attack via a Twitter post. Fani-Kayode said some of the attackers have been arrested.

“The horrendous attempt to kill Sen. Sani Musa, a dear friend & brother of mine, a leading member of the APC and one of the Directors in the Tinubu/Shettima PCC in his home this evening by 9 well-armed, bloodthirsty and violent assassins is despicable. I wholeheartedly condemn it.

“Thankfully some of the perpetrators have been apprehended by the security agencies and those that were behind this dastardly attempt to kill the Senator and his family shall be exposed and brought to justice. May God protect us all from evil and bloodthirsty men,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...