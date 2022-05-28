SESSNet asks Abaribe, Ekweremadu, others to join Obi’s new Party

Southeast and Southsouth Network (SESSNet) has asked Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ike Ekweremadu and all other politicians from the Southeast and the Niger Delta, to join the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, in his new political party, the Labour Party. Obi had announced yesterday that he had joined the Labour Party in his quest to become the President of the country in 2023.

The group in a statement issued soon after Obi announced his new political party, said that the call had become necessary to jointly wrestle Nigeria and the former eastern region from the hands of political merchants. SESSNET also called on all politicians from the Southeast and South South to abandon PDP and join the new party. The statement signed by Mr. Obi Osuji, the SESSNET spokesman, also said that Obi presidential aspiration had turned into a Movement that would salvage Nigeria.

The statement said in part: “The decision of former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi to join the Labour Party is an opportunity for great politicians across the country like Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Mr. Alex Otti, and others to join force together and wrestle Nigeria from the hands of political jobbers.

