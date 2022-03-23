News

SESSPN honours Okonjo-Iweala, Ohuabunwa, others contributions to S’East, S’South

A group of professionals under the aegis of South-East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has recognized the contributions of some indigenes of the two regions for bringing visibility and honour to the regions as national, continental and global brands.

Speaking at the median Award Night of the SESSPN in Lagos at the weekend, the President of the group, Hannibal Uwaifo, said honourees have worked tirelessly in their different assignments to uphold the industriousness of the region.

Uwaifo listed the honourees to include Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of AFREXIM Bank, Prof Okey Oramah; Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency (NISA), Mazi Uche Orji and former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Others are a former chief executive officer of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke; founding President of SESSPN, Emmanuel Ijewere; former highly respected member of the association, late Chidi Izuwah and another former highly respected member of the association, lat Albert Okumagba.

Uwaifo urged the honourees and other prominent sons and daughters of the two regions to continue to develop a workable lasting relationship that will produce a process of the social and economic arena that thrives on hard work, justice, equity rule of law and good governance.

He said, “We all must work for the prosperity of our regions and the people. We can become the envy of other component parts of a United Nigeria. Professionals must stand up against corruption, sycophancy, bad governance, insecurity, cultism and archaic cultural practices. In order to work on a united front, I respectfully request that all citizens from the two regions who are yet to register should please join the SESSPN.”

The chairman of the occasion and former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomuda, said the event is unique and special because it mirrors a perspective to development, recognizing achievements, hard work and the idealism of performance per excellence.

Ogomuda said, “Although, our event of today focuses on recognition of some members who have done very well in their chosen field, the main purpose of this association is to look at issues affecting citizens of the two regions.

“If this perspective is to be achieved, we must then go beyond the periodic meetings of the association to take advantage of the proximity of the two region’s socio-cultural affinity to drive a rapid economic and technological development through synergy and co-operation. I’m proud to say that this is the underlining objective of the association itself.”

 

