Metro & Crime

Set up panel to investigate Deputy Gov, Ondo Speaker tells CJ  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun has asked the Chief Judge, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate notice of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi.
Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel was in line with section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
A letter to the CJ and signed by the Speaker reads: “By the Resolution of the House today pursuant to Section 188 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.
“It is in line with the above that request that you set up the 7-man panel to conduct the investigation as resolved by the Honourable House and the Panel, shall soon as possible, report back to the House.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

5th person, 42-year-old woman, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the hues and cries that have trailed the persistent rape and murder of four innocent citizens in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, another woman, 42, was Wednesday killed in Sasa area of the same local government. The victim, identified as Olusayo Fagbemi, was killed Wednesday while washing plates in […]
Metro & Crime

Govs, others mourn as Ajimobi is buried

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

… wife berates Makinde for playing politics with husband’s death       T ears and encomium, yesterday, greeted the burial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday.     Ajimobi was laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9:25 a.m., amidst tears from […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo Health Commissioner, Adegbenro, dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…govt declares work-free day, seven days mourning Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, died yesterday of COVID-19 complications. Adegbenro gave up the ghost about 1:30p.m. at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, after testing positive for the ravaging coronavirus. His death came three days after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu went into self-isolation after testing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: