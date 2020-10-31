News

…sets up assessment c’ttee on assets lost

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has constituted a nine-man committee to undertake an assessment of losses the Force suffered during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for about two weeks.

The IGP had noted that 22 police personnel were killed in the wake of the nationwide protests, even as many stations were razed in many states. Consequently, the police chief has established a panel of nine senior officers, for the purposes of strategic planning, reconstruction, and re-equipment. The committee, which has a Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Abutu Yard as chairman, was inaugurated at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Friday. According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, the police incurred heavy losses in terms of human and material resources during the protests.

The police regretted that the #EndSARS protests, which commenced on a peaceful note, degenerated into violence, loss of lives and wanton destruction of properties. “The committee was… charged by the IGP to see the assignment as a call to service which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

“The terms of reference of.the committee include: “that the delegation should physically visit the scenes of incident and capture the pictorials of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel; “Verify the fatalities suffered by the police; establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the inci-dents, amongst others.” Mba noted thus: “The IGP particularly emphasised that the delegates should visit families of deceased police officers and the injured on behalf of the Force.”

Meanwhile, a check on the profile of the assessment committee’s chairman, CP Yaro, showed that he was once a Deputy Commissioner of Police at the General Investigation Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Lagos State. He was also Deputy Commissioner, Financial Malpractices Investigation unit, Lekki, Lagos.

