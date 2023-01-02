Setting agenda for the New Year

Forty-eight hours ago, which was Saturday, December 31, the year 2022 ended with all its storms, tribulations and vicissitudes. The eclipse of 2022 brought some relief to millions of Nigerians both within and outside the country, as they pray and hope for a more prosperous 2023.

New Telegraph congratulates Nigerians for a successful journey into 2023. We pray that they would exhibit the requisite purpose, focus, purposefulness and the presence of mind to always regard their tribulations as merely triggers and stepping stones towards the pursuit and actualisation of their goals and objectives.

Such prayer is ideal for Nigerians, considering the fact that they went through a continuous stream of hellish experiences, starting from the beginning to the end of 2022. Businesses of some individuals collapsed. Funds to revive them appear not forthcoming, and even when the needed capital could be said to be available, the entrepreneurs have been unable to access the funds, due to the accompanying crippling conditions.

Some workers in the private and public organisations have been eased into the labour market there by worsening the nation’s unemployment situation. Worse still, federal and state governments imposed a suffocating tax regime thus resulting in further weakening of the economy.

Nothing sets a nation backwards like deepening economic paralysis, as evidenced by job losses and shutdown of private businesses. Such developments usually have a devastating impact on national security, for it has been proven that there is a correlation between the economy and national security. No amount of pontification could alter the age-long correlation between the two.

Regrettably, Nigeria has performed below average in the critical areas of economy and national security. The situation has unleashed shattered hopes on the citizens. We recall, with dismay, that the Federal Government (FG) has been unable to bring terrorism to a conclusive end, contrary to its promise on coming on board for the first time in 2015. This is despite the heavy financial and material commitment to the fight against insecurity.

The indiscipline by the Executive Branch of Government is quite troubling as indicated by the establishment of multiple entities, with conflicting mandates. Mention must be made of the establishment of the three separate universities for the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Navy and Nigerian Air Force, when the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, set up in 1964, has been taking care of the highlevel training needs of the three divisions of Armed Forces.

The NDA having been given her operating license by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is, in addition to being a high profile military institution for the Army, Navy and Air Force, is equally a university running Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate Degree programmes.

The eventual setting up of the Army, Navy and Air Force universities increased the FG’s financial burden, as it has to fund the NDA and the three additional universities. President Muhammadu Buhari played lip service to the critical tax of leaving vibrant health and education sectors to the nation. He turned out to espouse medical tourism with himself constantly in and out of the United Kingdom (UK) as an undisguised beneficiary of medical tourism.

Almost all levels of the education sector experienced recurring strikes resulting from under funding and maladministration. The most recent of all the industrial actions was the eight-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

New Telegraph therefore urges the FG to turn a new leaf beginning from today, which is the second day of the New Year. Virtually all the problems encountered by the nation in the immediate out gone year and even before, were man-made.

Since those behind the problems were not inhibited by excuses, the solution seekers should not allow alibis to stand between them and the task ahead. Time is no longer on the side of the administration, which is in her twilight. The FG should in its remaining months resist establishing additional entities. This would go a long way to reducing the high cost of governance which worsened under this administration.

The rising insecurity across the country tends to reinforce the allegations that some members of the political and military classes might be in bed with these non-state actors. Insecurity, like all other human atrocities, is Man-made.

Having been given the privilege of presiding over the public till for eight years, President Buhari does not have any excuse for not dealing decisively with terrorism. The nation also expects the number citizen to equally transform the health and education sectors in the remaining months. Funds would have to be released promptly to the two sectors. Timelines must be attached to the execution of projects and release of funds.

Since the State House, Aso Rock, Abuja and the Government Houses in the 36 states of the federation not only preside over the allocation of the commonwealth but also seed the lion shares to themselves, without the most demonstrable evidence of income generation, it will make sense to review such arrangement that thrives on iniquity and injustices. This would go a long way to saving costs and making funds available for a more people-oriented governance in the New Year.

