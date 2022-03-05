You should think about having your own home gym for many reasons. With a home gym, you don’t have to pay an outrageous monthly payment or worry about crowds. A home gym also allows you to create a gym that fits you, not to mention it’s far more convenient. If you have the space and are interested, you should follow these tips for setting up a home gym. Find the right space Before you start getting a bunch of home fitness equipment, you first need to figure out what space you will work with. You can place your gym in various places in your house or apartment. Some of the best places in your house or apartment might include:

• Basement

• Garage

• Spare bedroom

Once you know where you will put your gym, clear out the area and find other storage for whatever you had in there previously. After that, you can now properly plan and decide on the fitness equipment you want.

Get rubber flooring

If you plan on having free weights in your gym, it is important to avoid damaging your home, especially if it is in a finished basement. To avoid damage, get rubber flooring for these areas. This will not only protect the ground but will also reduce the amount of noise. You can also get mats to go under other exercise equipment, such as treadmills, steppers, and bikes.

Invest in bumper plates

Another way to reduce the amount of noise in your home gym is to get bumper plates. Bumper plates offer a great alternative to noise iron plates, and they’re also a bit safer. In addition to bumper plates, consider getting rubber dumbbells and kettle bells if you’re really worried about making too much noise in your home, particularly if you like to work out early in the morning.

Install a mirror

Every gym has mirrors for a reason. For one, it allows you to see your form and improve as you work out. A mirror can also make your home gym feel bigger than it actually is, and it can make the most out of natural light. Think about placing a mirror behind a dumbbell rack, treadmill, or squat rack to improve the overall aesthetic of your home gym.

Use the wall for storage

Since you might have to work with limited space, another thing you should put up on the walls are racks for storage. You can use a rack for yoga mats, stability and medicine balls, towels, plates, and many more equipment without taking up unnecessary room in the gym.

Add a TV

If you’re looking for something else to add to your home gym wall, install a TV. A TV in your home gym can be great for when you work out on the treadmill or need guidance for a yoga session. Just make sure you position it strategically or get a moveable stand.

Have a clock on the wall

Another addition to the wall that can help with your workouts is a clock. Some kind of clock on the wall can help you in several ways. For one, you can keep track of time so that you don’t get lost in your workout. A clock is also great for your home gym wall because you can refer to it when you take a rest in between sets or if you do a timed exercise, such as planks.

Install speakers

Music is another huge motivating factor for people in the gym. The great thing about having your own gym is that you can blast whatever kind of music you want. This is why you may want to consider getting some speakers. You can either get portable speakers or place them on the wall. Either way, you can push through your workout while listening to the music you enjoy.

Take advantage of multipurpose equipment

An additional way you can maximise the space you have in your home gym is to take advantage of multipurpose equipment. Instead of having a bench press and a squat rack, you can use the same rack for both. Some racks even come with a pull-up bar as well. Because you can adjust the racks, you can get far more out of the equipment without worrying about taking up too much room. If you’re worried about suffering an injury while working out by yourself, you can get a smith machine too.

Get fans

Gyms can quickly turn into a sauna if you don’t have the proper ventilation. When summertime rolls around, think about adding a fan to your gym. A wall fan is not a bad idea, but you can also just have a temporary one that blows onto you as you break a sweat. The good news is basements are usually colder all year, but a fan can be incredibly helpful in garages and spare bedrooms.

Keep it organised

Just because it is your personal gym that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat it with respect. Make sure you keep your gym organised so that you can easily find the equipment you need, but also you don’t have weights and plates lying around. This means getting dumbbell racks and bumper plate trees. A huge benefit of having your own gym is that you don’t have to worry about other people misplacing weights.

Look for inspiration

If you have trouble visualising your home gym, another tip for setting up a home gym is to do a simple Google search to find some inspiration. There are so many cool home gyms out there, and research can help you see what kind of equipment others use and where they place it.

Find quality equipment

When you get equipment for your home, it is important that you invest in high-quality equipment. You want to have that equipment in your home gym for several years. That is why Top Fitness Store is the best place to look; you’ll find home gym treadmills, elliptical, rowers, exercise bikes, strength equipment, and so much more equipment that works for you.

