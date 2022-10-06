News

Settle your dispute out of court, Appeal Court tells FG, ASUU

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday asked the Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their dispute amicably out of court. The court suggested 20 hours for the two parties to have a rethink, sit down and come out with a resolution that would make Nigerians happy.

Justice Georgewill Abraham threw the challenge when the Federal Government and ASUU appeared for a hearing in the appeal instituted by the union against the judgment of the National Industrial Court. Justice Georgewill told counsel for the Federal Government James Igwe (SAN) and his ASUU counterpart Femi Falana (SAN) to first sit down as lawyers, take a patriotic position and convey the position to their clients. The Judge said: “There is time for everything, time for war and time for peace. As ministers in the temple of justice, we want to see the two of you as senior lawyers encourage and explore an amicable settlement of this dispute.”

 

