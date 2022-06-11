SeunSharp Announces his Fourth coming The Naija Fest in Kenya

The Nigeria born promoter SEUNSHARP have host and organize many and series of events all this years but this 2022 is about to get bigger and interesting, now that the pandemic is over there is a space and good atmosphere to proceed with good work and start dishing out top notch events as usual but this year it will be totally different from the norms because him and his partners are taking things to higher level this season.

They will be hosting the Nigeria current sensational and hottest Afrobeat Artist ASAKE a.k.a OLOLADE MR MONEY YBNL ACT live in Nairobi,Kenya for the first time where he will be performing live on 2nd of July,2022.

This is a huge concert that you can’t dear to miss at all, the concert is been put together and powered by SEUNSHARP entertainment company and his co partners entertainment company which are BRUCE & SHARP ENTERTAINMENT, DE HUNTERTVAFRICA AND ALEXANDER EVENT.

SEUNSHARP as decide that this year is fans and love ones deserves the best of best entertainment this year 2022 and years to come which is why his not stoping the fun and good time on the 2nd of July alone because after the concert there will be a VIP WET SPLASH POOL PARTY on July 9th of 2022 this is a exclusive and special VIP pool party so save the date in your calendar to do list don’t say you are not aware. Also with his experience in the entertainment industry so far all the years SEUNSHARP has been able to create a brand but not just a brand but a very unique and reliable one that represent his MOTHERLAND NIGERIA the Green White Green Party tagged TheNaijaFest this fest is use to celebrate his motherland and it happens every month of the year with the just concluded 3.0 edition the 4.0 edition of TheNaijaFest will be coming up this July 2022 so don’t bother about putting off your dancing shoes because this month is party after party with the Super Cop Promoter SEUNSHARP as he promised that the party and networking won’t stop anytime soon so y’all should brace up for a very long time happiness and fun.

