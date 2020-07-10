Metro & Crime

Seven arrested for Ekiti, Ondo bank robberies

Police have arrested members of a seven-man gang suspected to have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states.
The suspects were arrested by policemen attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019, and 2020.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, presented the gang members, and 23 others s
arrested in connection with kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related cases.

He said: “Police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a seven-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three commercial banks in the South-West states of Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020, killed innocent citizens including six policemen and carted away several millions of naira.
“Investigation reveals that the dare-devil armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo (42), Ismaila Ojo (25), Victor Oyeyemi (36), Dele Ariyo (44), Shola Oladimeji (50), Olubodun Folayemi (44) and Adeniyi John (42) – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State on 7th February, 2020 where four policemen were killed.

“Similarly they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.”

Mba said efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.
He added: “Twenty-three other suspects were also arrested by the police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gunpoint, amongst other offences.”
The FPRO listed items recovered from the suspects to include one AK49 rifle, one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, five locally-made guns, and 19 locally-made shotguns.
Others were 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally-fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number LSR 490 GC.
He added: “The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.”

