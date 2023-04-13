Seven Burnt To Death In Ogun Road Accident

No fewer than seven persons were on Thursday burnt to death in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Eighteen others were also injured in the accident which occoccurredfew meters after the Sapade bridge in the Remo North Local government area of the state.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, 27 persons, comprising 25 male adults, two female adults, and one female child were involved in the accident.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved a Toyota Sienna, with registration number, BWR 762 PV, and a Mazda bus, marked BDN 18 LG.

She added that the deceased was burnt beyond recognition.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus driver who followed One-way and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, and Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention”, Okpe said.

She added that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.