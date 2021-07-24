News

Seven Cameroonian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Boko Haram militants overrun an army base in Cameroon’s Far North region on Saturday, killing at least seven soldiers and wounding several others, said military and local sources.

They hit the base in Sagme locality of the region by 4.00 a.m. local time on Saturday, two soldiers and a local resident told Xinhua.

The militants, well-armed, some of them in military camouflage arrived in a convoy of six vehicles, one of the soldiers said.

After several hours of fighting, the commander of the military base was killed alongside six of his colleagues.

“The soldiers were very brave and defended strongly.

“It is thanks to that they were able to repel the attackers and saved more lives,’’ a soldier, who opted for anonymity, told Xinhua.

The soldier added that casualties on the part of the militants remained unknown.

Saturday’s attack was the deadliest on Cameroon army in more than 10 months, according to security reports.

Boko Haram has plagued Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, killing more than 2,000 people, according to security reports. (Xinhua/NAN)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ganduje gets Assembly’s nod to recruit 15,000 teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday gave approval to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje to hasten the recruitment of additional 15,000 teachers if the state is to be safeguarded from mass failure in its exams.   The House in yesterday’s plenary chaired by the Speaker, AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa, resolved that the only way the state […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu: The fight is over

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …says former APC chair, Tinubu pose danger to democracy     Edo State Governor and winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to work with him […]
News

How NIPOST has tackled scam mails in Nigeria – Postmaster General

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dr. Ismail Adewusi, Post- Master General of the Federation/CEO of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has announced the inauguration of surveillance teams in major post offices for the mail security and the fight against scam mails.   Adewusi made the announcement during his address on the occasion of the 2020 World Post Day celebration held at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica