Seven deaths as NCDC confirms 476 new COVID-19 cases  

Seven people were confirmed to have died of COVID complications on Thursday, increasing Nigeria’s fatality toll to 992.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new deaths in its update for Thursday .

According to the agency, 476 new positive samples were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos topped the list with 235 infections.

Thursday’s figure of new cases signified a slight drop in the number of positive samples recorded on Wednesday when 593 infections were confirmed.

However, recoveries increased by a slim margin with 265 patients discharged – a total of 37,569 people have now recovered across the country.

A total of 50,964 cases have now been confirmed in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concern about the low turnout for tests.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, emphasised the need for Nigerians to embrace voluntary testing.

“So far, our national response has shown that Nigeria is following the science through effective case management, but we need to improve our testing. Our testing infrastructure has been increased to undertake up to 15,000 tests per day but we are currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due mainly to people still not subjecting themselves for testing. I, therefore, want to seize this opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to get tested,” he said.

“The PTF continues to analyse and rely on data to forestall any sign of upsurge and adapting best global practices to sustain successes. That Nigeria, along with South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Algeria, contributed to the recorded lowest weekly coronavirus confirmed cases is a testament of our successes.

“The challenge, therefore, remains for us to improve on the path of driving the pandemic out of Nigeria so that we can go back to our normal lives.”

BREAKDOWN

476 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-235

FCT-44

Kaduna-41

Borno-33

Plateau-28

Abia-13

Edo-13

Rivers-12

Imo-11

Oyo-10

Kano-9

Kwara-7

Enugu-5

Katsina-5

Gombe-4

Ogun-4

Nasarawa-1

Zamfara-1

*50,964 confirmed

37,569 discharged

992 deaths

