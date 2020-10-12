Seven die, 20 injured in Lagos building collapse

…scores trapped

Seven people lost their lives yesterday when a building under construction collapsed at Obalende in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State. Twenty people were also injured while a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people were trapped.

The Director-General (DG), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, said the emergency response team had been deployed to the scene of the incident. Oke-Osanyintolu added that the cause of collapse was yet to be ascertained, but said efforts were on by LASEMA and other responders to salvage the situation.

He said: “The attention of the agency has been brought to a building under construction at the above-mentioned address which has partially collapsed. The emergency response plan has been activated and all responders are enroute the scene.

Residents are to remain calm and keep away from the area. “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have selfcollapsed.

As at 5.40pm, a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and have been attended to and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA Paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.”

The DG added that six people comprising five males and one female lost their lives in the tragic incident. Oke-Osanyintolu said the bodies recovered so far had been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) at the scene of the incident.

