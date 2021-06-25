Seven die as cholera breaks out in FCT

At least seven people have died of cholera which broke out in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Abuja. He said 91 cases were being investigated. Kawu said health workers had established, after using rapid diagnostic test kit, that cholera was responsible for three out of the seven deaths, while the remaining four were yet to be concluded. He noted that the seven deaths were recorded at Wassa community (IDP camp) in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) while Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils had some cases

