Seven die in Kwara auto crash

Seven persons early Tuesday morning died in a lone accident at Ayekale village along Ibadan-Ilorin Expressway.

The fatal auto crash, which occurred due to over speeding, involved a commercial Toyota Bumper with registration number ZAR600XY.

It was learnt that the crash which involved 19 males, had 12 of them sustaining varying degrees of injury, while seven people reportedly died on the spot.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that there was no first aid treatment given to the victims of the crash when it happened at about 04:00 am, adding that those injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while the deceased were taken to the mortuary at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

He also said that the personal items recovered from the victims have been deposited at the Nigeria Police Division, Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...