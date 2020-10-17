Seven feared killed as crisis erupts in Isoko community

At least, seven persons were yesterday reportedly killed as youths from Oleh and Ozoro communities of Isoko South and North Local Government Areas of Delta State were embroiled in renewed hostilities. It was gathered that the communal crisis was as a result of the lingering boundary dispute between both communities.

Both communities are said to be in a state of chaos at the time of filing this report. The victims are said to be from both communities. Oleh, a host of the Law Campus of the Delta State University, is the administrative headquarters of Isoko South, while Ozoro, host to Delta State Polytechnic, is the headquarters of Isoko North.

The two warring communities are the major towns in Isokoland in the state. Armed youths from one of the communities yesterday were said to have launched attack at the market area in Ozoro which is the centre of the land in dispute. It was gathered that scores of residents sustained severe injuries in the ongoing crisis. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the outbreak of the crisis, saying she cannot immediately a certainty the number of killings.

