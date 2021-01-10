Seven feared killed in Amotekun/Fulani herders’ clash in Oyo community

There was another tragic security breach on Saturday morning when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly called “Operation Amotekun and some Fulani herders engaged in a clash at Aiyete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

The clash was said to have started at Okebi Village, but the cause of the clash could not be immediately ascertained as the Amotekun Commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), when contacted said he was on his way to the town to know the extent of the incident.

His mobile phone was not reachable to get on update on his investigation as at the time of filing this report.

According to a man, Saliu, who claimed to be a resident of the areas seven persons had been killed, and about seven houses were razed. However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi (CSP) said that three persons were killed in the clash.

Saliu said: “Alhaji Usman Okebi and his two sons were killed. We don’t know what caused the fight. Some persons were shot and injured. The number of people killed has increased to seven.

Those who were shot and ran away later died in the bush.” Another source said the clash was between the Amotekun Corps and Bororo people. He said some persons were killed but could not say which suffered heavier casualties.

When contacted, Col. Adeyanju said he was on his way to the place to ascertain what happened, adding that: “I heard the same thing and I am on my way there now.”

Earlier, the Police PRO, Fadeyi, had said that the DPO at Aiyete Police Division had moved to the community to assess the situation. Later, he added that: “When the DPO of Ayete got wind of the incident, he moved in swiftly to ascertain the cause of the attack. In his report, three persons had died and two injured.

He has since commenced investigation and further development will unfold soonest, please”, he said yesterday eveni

