News

Seven female students suffer ‘spiritual attack’ in Benue school

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

No fewer than seven female students of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Junior Secondary School (JSS) at Nyiman in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State have been severely attacked by a strange disease which school authorities believe is a “spiritual attack”.
This is coming barely two weeks after the state government ordered the immediate closure of Vaatia College also in Makurdi over a strange disease identified as “Orepa syndrome” that hit the school and paralyzed five students.
All students of Vaatia College have been evacuated by their parents on the directives of the school authority.
Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that three students had the seizure last Friday while four more cases were confirmed Monday.
The attack forced principal of the school, Mrs. Catherine Ahom to send all the girls of the institution, including those that were yet to be affected home.
Mrs. Ahom, who confirmed the attack, however, declined to further details saying she was not competent to speak on the matter.
But the Education Secretary of Makurdi Local Government Area Education Authority (LGEA), Mr. Patrick Aese said the attack was not contagious and transferable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: APC’ll disappear after Buhari’s regime

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A former Governor of Jigawa State and also former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said the mutual relationships, bond and agreement therein in the All Progressive Congress (APC) will naturally disappear and completely elapse with the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime in 2023. Lamido said the bond was initially built on […]
News

Don’t cancel WASSCE, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has urged the federal ministry of education to rescind its decision to stop Nigerian candidates from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fixed for August and September. The House said the decision not to reopen schools shows that the nation’s policy makers may just be adopting a […]
News

House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly Monday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, setting the stage for what would be the first veto override of his presidency. House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override. The Senate, which is expected to vote on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica