Seven female students suffer ‘spiritual attack’ in Benue school

No fewer than seven female students of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Junior Secondary School (JSS) at Nyiman in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State have been severely attacked by a strange disease which school authorities believe is a “spiritual attack”.

This is coming barely two weeks after the state government ordered the immediate closure of Vaatia College also in Makurdi over a strange disease identified as “Orepa syndrome” that hit the school and paralyzed five students.

All students of Vaatia College have been evacuated by their parents on the directives of the school authority.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that three students had the seizure last Friday while four more cases were confirmed Monday.

The attack forced principal of the school, Mrs. Catherine Ahom to send all the girls of the institution, including those that were yet to be affected home.

Mrs. Ahom, who confirmed the attack, however, declined to further details saying she was not competent to speak on the matter.

But the Education Secretary of Makurdi Local Government Area Education Authority (LGEA), Mr. Patrick Aese said the attack was not contagious and transferable.

