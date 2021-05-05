Seven held for princes, cops’ murder, bank robbery in Delta

…police recover two AK47 rifles, other weapons

Police yesterday paraded seven people arrested in connection with the murder of two princes of Orhuwhorun Kingdom in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The princes, Frankline and Eric Otakerere, were murdered on their way back from a party on Jakpa Road at Effurun.

The suspects also allegedly took part in the attack and killings of members of a team of crack policemen at an eatery in Ughelli last year. The police recovered two AK47 rifles recovered from the suspects.

Also, the suspects participated in a bank robbery at Udu Micro-Finance Bank. In the bank raid, the suspects stole money believed to worth millions of naira and brutally injured customers. Princes Frankline and Eric’s father, HRH Ovie of Orhuwhorun, Ighowho Otakerere, said the gunmen suspects were commissioned to assassinate him.

He said: “Their aim was to kill me not my sons. My children went to a party in my car. The killers assumed that I was the one in the car, hence they opened fire on them.”

But the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Muhammed Ari, at the command headquarters in Asaba yesterday, said the seven suspects were nabbed through intelligence gathering and the concerted efforts of police and military men.

He said: “Investigation of the killing of the princes alongside the two police officers led to the arrest of Augustine Osiebe (33), Ovie Makaji (35), Wisdom Michael (27) and Jonathan Tuoyo (27).

“Based on their confession, we nabbed other gang members – Ogboru Glory (29), Peremobower Omoni (31) and Imoniwvie Sunday (21). But Ogboru Glory happens to be the gang leader who procures and supplies arms to the gang.”

Ari said the suspects were arrested on different days in Warri and they had confessed to the killings and other crimes across the state.

The police commissioner narrated how the gang leader, Glory, led a team of SAKCCS operatives to Abraka where a 22-year-old suspect, Caleb Oghenetega alias K2, was arrested.

He disclosed that the police recovered a Pump- Action gun, one doublebarrelled gun, one cut-tosize single-barrelled gun, three locally-made pistols and 27 live cartridges from Oghenetega.

Ari also said sanity had returned to the warring Ekiugbo and Otor-Iwreko communities in Ughelli where six people had been confirmed dead over an alleged N100 market development levy.

