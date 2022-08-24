Metro & Crime

Seven in court for alleged attack on Osun First Lady

No fewer than seven persons have been arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly attacking the state’s first lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

 

The defendants include: Omolola Paul, 40; Rasaki Hammed, 19; Soliu Waheed, 21; Tiamiyu Basiru, 30; Olayiwola John, 26; Owoade Mutiu, 28; and Ibrahim Tunde, 20. They were arraigned yesterday on four count-charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, serious assault and malicious damage.

 

The police prosecutor, Inspector Asanbe Kayode, accused the defendants with others at large of causing the breach of peace by attacking the First Lady, Mrs Kafayat, and inflicting injuries on her aides, Mr. Benson Oyebode and Mr. Femi Alabi DSS by throwing stone on them.

 

He added that the defendants unlawfully damaged the glass of three cars on the convoys, valued yet unknown, properties of Osun State Government attached to the First Lady. Speaking before the court, Police Prosecutor alleged that the accused committed the offence on August 19, 2022 at about 8pm at Owode market Ede.

 

Asanbe said the offences contravene Section 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the criminal code cap  34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of  Nigeria 2002. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

 

Thereafter, the Defence Counsel, S.A Gbenle applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal term. Gbenle said that the accused were still presumed innocent until contrary is proved by a court of law. He assured that the suspects would not jump bail if granted saying they would always make themselves available as at when due.

 

