Seven injured as Anambra community boils

At least seven persons are believed to have been injured in Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State following communal clash between the natives and suspected security operatives over land grabbing. Acting President of the affected community, Chief Benneth Chinweze, has called on Governor Charles Soludo to intervene in the matter. This is even as Chinweze accused a High Chief in the area, Mike Nwakalor of sponsoring the attacks by the security operatives. Making the disclosure was made by the spokesman of the community, Mr. Martins Okechukwu who said that the seven persons, includinChief Benneth Chinweze, the acting President General of Nteje, were wounded by people suspected to be security operatives.

“Apart from our President General, now laying critically ill, one Oluebube Anukwu who was among seven persons that sustained gun shots is now dead, while five others are receiving treatments in different hospitals. “Before now, Nteje has been a peaceful community, but in the past 10 years now all that we are facing are incessant attacks and arrest of our people and in some cases taken to Abuja where they suffer grievously”, he said. Okechukwu who blamed the incident on some natives mentioned Nwakalor as the person fanning the crisis due to his interest in land grabbing activities.

He said that Nteje community today has about four army checkpoints which some privileged individuals take undue advantage to harass the residents. Chinweze, who spoke to journalists from a hospital bed in Awka, the state capital, said he had a harrowing experience in the hands of the security men on June 16. “I was driving when suddenly some persons who all covered their faces double crossed my vehicle and ordered me out of my vehicle.

“They forced me into their Hilux truck, tied my legs and hands and blindfolded me before they began to give me treatments like a common criminal. This incident took place on Thursday June 16, but it was on Friday June 17, that I regained consciousness in a hospital. “As you can see, I cannot raise my two hands up or use them to eat and bathe, I am just helpless here as you can see”, he said. When contacted, Nwakalor said he was not involved in the crisis which occurred in Nteje on June 16 and did not have hand in land grabbing activities in Nteje. “As a community leader, I heard what happened and upon investigation I was told that Chief Chinweze had a petition against him and when security operatives came for him, he tried to evade arrest. “I further gathered that those who got gun shots blocked security operatives and in the exchange of gun fire some of them got injured”, he said. Reacting, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State said that the command was not aware of the matter.

 

