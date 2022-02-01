Seven injured over chieftaincy tussle in Rivers community

Seven persons have sustained varying degrees of injury after hoodlums attacked them with machetes following a chieftaincy tussle in Finima Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The attack was allegedly targeted at a chief-elect, Evans Clement Buoye Brown, whose chieftaincy stool is being opposed by some persons in the community, also eyeing the position.

The chieftaincy tussle in the community, which accommodates the Nigerian National Liquefied Gas, NNLG has threatened the peace of the area as two factions continue to lay claim to the chieftaincy stool.

According to the spokesperson of the Royal House, Souala Apiafi Brown, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Port Harcourt, one of the claimants to the stool allegedly hired the thugs that launched the attack.

He noted that during the attack, the chief was seriously brutalised with machete cuts, his royal crown, royal beads (four layers), Staff of Office and several valuable documents were carted away.

He called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the Inspector General of Police IGP before the violence in the community worsens

