Metro & Crime

Seven injured over chieftaincy tussle in Rivers community

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Seven persons have sustained varying degrees of injury after hoodlums attacked them with machetes following a chieftaincy tussle in Finima Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

 

The attack was allegedly targeted at a chief-elect, Evans Clement Buoye Brown, whose chieftaincy stool is being opposed by some persons in the community, also eyeing the position.

 

The chieftaincy tussle in the community, which accommodates the Nigerian National Liquefied Gas, NNLG has threatened the peace of the area as two factions continue to lay claim to the chieftaincy stool.

 

According to the spokesperson of the Royal House, Souala Apiafi Brown, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Port Harcourt, one of the claimants to the stool allegedly hired the thugs that launched the attack.

 

He noted that during the attack, the chief was seriously brutalised with machete cuts, his royal crown, royal beads (four layers), Staff of Office and several valuable documents were carted away.

 

He called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the Inspector General of Police IGP before the violence in the community worsens

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, Amotekun lied, we paid ransom to kidnppers – victim

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

A couple, who was kidnap victim, Monday refutted the claim that they were rescued by a combine team of police and Amotekun Corps, last week Friday.   The couple, who were kidnapped last week at Uso, in Ondo State, faulted the claim by security agencies in the state that they effected that release.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Open defecation now attracts one week punishment, 5,000 fine in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday declared that any resident of the state found guilty of defecating openly in any part of the state, will henceforth serve a one week non-custodial punishment or pay N5,000 fine. Similarly, according to the Deputy Speaker of the House, Honourable Muhammed Abiodun Fadeyi, any person who deposits faeces in […]
Metro & Crime

FG to launch APP for project monitoring nationwide, says Minister

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as Sanwo-Olu to drive employment with N1.15trn 2021 budget Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba Tuesday said that the Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens, saying that a National Development Plan that will involve all states of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica