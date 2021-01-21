Metro & Crime

Seven kidnappers arrested, two victims rescued in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

Combined security operatives yesterday arrested seven suspects in connection with the abduction of three travellers on Omoh-Erin- Ijesha Road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State on Sunday.

The state Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Deji Aladesawe, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo yesterday. It was learnt that the combined security operatives combed the forest to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the remaining two abductees. The security operatives comprising policemen, Amotekun, hunters, vigilantes and OPC members had trailed the kidnappers since Sunday when they abducted the passengers.

“The kidnappers demanded N10 million as ransom but we intensified our rescue mission in the forest. “The victims kidnapped on Akure Road were rescued yesterday night during joint operations of the police, hunters, Amotekun, vigilantes, while combing the forest in the area,” a security source said. However, a family source of one of the kidnapped victims who was released yesterday, told our correspondent that N1 million ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Protesters beat, chase away contractors on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway –Commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Ogun State government yesterday blamed the slow pace of work on the repairs of the failed portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on the #EndSARS protesters.   The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya, said the protesters had last week beaten contractors repairing the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and chased them away from site.   This, […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of funds: AbdulRazaq invites EFCC, sets up independent panel to probe LG funds

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has invited the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an independent probe into funds so far received and disbursed to the 16 local government areas between May 2019 and now. A panel of inquiry comprising members from various backgrounds will also be set up to […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized leaving two dead, one missing and four injured. The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that among the seven passengers on board were two toddlers, five […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica