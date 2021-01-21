Seven kidnappers arrested, two victims rescued in Osun

Combined security operatives yesterday arrested seven suspects in connection with the abduction of three travellers on Omoh-Erin- Ijesha Road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State on Sunday.

The state Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Deji Aladesawe, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Osogbo yesterday. It was learnt that the combined security operatives combed the forest to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the remaining two abductees. The security operatives comprising policemen, Amotekun, hunters, vigilantes and OPC members had trailed the kidnappers since Sunday when they abducted the passengers.

“The kidnappers demanded N10 million as ransom but we intensified our rescue mission in the forest. “The victims kidnapped on Akure Road were rescued yesterday night during joint operations of the police, hunters, Amotekun, vigilantes, while combing the forest in the area,” a security source said. However, a family source of one of the kidnapped victims who was released yesterday, told our correspondent that N1 million ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

Like this: Like Loading...