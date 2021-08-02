Metro & Crime

Seven persons killed, 200 houses burnt as bandits attack Plateau community

At least seven persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses burnt as armed bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, attacked Jebu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

 

It was gathered that the deadly operation, which lasted for about four hours, in the early hours of Sunday, also left more than nine persons badly injured, including women and children.

 

Member representing Rukuba/ Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Agah Avia, confirmed the incident and blamed the security for lack of prompt intervention.

“It is terrible, my people are helpless. These armed men, the Fulani, attacked Jebu/Miango last night. For now, three corpses have been recovered and well over 200 houses burnt.

 

“As we speak, people are still moving from one house to another to identify the level of damage. Because they destroyed many houses, one cannot rule out the possibility of recovering more corpses, which I don’t pray for.”

