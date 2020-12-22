Seven positive COVID-19 results in latest EPL testing

The Premier League has confirmed seven positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

A total of 1,569 players and club staff members were tested between December 14-20; the seven people who have tested positive are self-isolating, reports the BBC.

Areas in new Tier 4 confirmed

It is a slight rise from last week’s tally of six positive tests, but is the second successive week of single-figure positive tests.

Last week’s total of six was the lowest number of positive tests in a week’s round of Premier League testing since November 9.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 14 December and Sunday 20 December, 1,569 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were seven new positive tests.

“Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Previous Premier League test results

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested with six testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.

Like this: Like Loading...