Seven remanded for invasion of Edo Assembly

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin yesterday remanded seven suspects in police custody for their alleged involvement in the invasion of the state House of Assembly complex.

The suspects include Wilfred Ogbewe (52 years of age), Igbinobono Collins (26), Salami Osayomore (25), Odion Osayande (23), Morgan Uwanboe (47), Ifeoluwa Oladele (36) and Agbonrere Festus (25 years). Justice Efe Ikponmwonba had ordered the Police Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Akomen Adaghe to remand the suspects in the police custody till September 3 when the court would take the plea for their arraignment.

Counsel to the suspects, Mr. Matthias Obayuwana told the court that an enrolment order was directed by Inspector General of police, adding that suspects were billed to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, for hearing and not today yesterday (Monday Aug. 24).

Obayuwanasaid he was so surprised that the prosecuting counsel brought the suspects to court even as Adaghedeniedknowledgeof such order.

Justice Ikponmwonba however adjourned the case to August 25 for hearing on the motion for the enforcement of the fundamental human right of the suspects.

