Seven rifles snatched, patrol van burnt as hoodlums attack police station in Ebonyi

*We lost five men, 11 structures in #EndSARS, says CP

Seven AK-47 rifles and other items have been carted away from Noyo Police Station, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when hoodlums, invaded the station and burnt a police patrol Hilux van.
This was even as the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku revealed that hoodlums burnt 11 police structures across the state in the #EndSARS protest and that five policemen attached to the command were killed by the hoodlums.
In the Noyo Police attack, which occurred on Monday evening, the hoodlums also destroyed some offices and would have completely burnt it but for deployment of more policemen to the scene.
A senior policeman, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that the DPO of the station was in trouble over the theft of the AK-47 rifles by the hoodlums.
“The hoodlums attacked us in the night. They injured some of our men including our DPO and carted away seven of our rifles after breaking into our cell/armoury. They burnt our patrol van and set the station on fire,” the senior officer told our correspondent.
In speech yesterday during a one-day working visit by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku said a total of 20 operational vehicles belonging to various police stations in the state were vandalized and burnt by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.
He noted that while five policemen attached to the command lost their lives, 14 of them sustained varying degrees of injury during the protest.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government, Stephen Orogwu has condemned the attack on Noyo Police station and called for a full investigation.

