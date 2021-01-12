News

Seven stolen children found in Anambra, Enugu –Kano govt

Kano State government yesterday announced the discovery of seven children, stolen from the state but trafficked to Anambra and Enugu states by a child trafficking syndicate.

 

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, told journalists that the government had already identified the children and that they would soon be reunited with their parents.

 

Police had in 2019 said that nine children were kidnapped in Kano State in separate incidents and were allegedly renamed and sold off in Onitsha in Anambra State.

 

Garba said yesterday that the pictures and v i d e o footages of the m i s s – ing but f o u n d children w e r e t a k e n and diss e m i – n a t e d , wh i c h prompted five parents to identify their children.

 

The commissioner added that the children would soon be reunited with their parents after scrutiny.

 

Some of the parents, whose children were abducted earlier, have formed a group to pressure the government through protests and consultations to expedite action to secure the release of their children. The leader of the group, Mr. Ibrahim Ismail, expressed delight over the latest development leading to the discovery of seven more stolen children.

 

He said: “We’re happy with the discovery, only two children among the seven found are yet to be identified by their parents. However, we are still searching for 113 children that are still missing.”

