Seven Tides names Minor Hotels as manager of Ibn Battuta Gate

Seven Tides has named Minor Hotels as the new management of its Ibn Battuta Gate property in Dubai. The property is in line to be rebranded as Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, making it the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio. Seven Tides is a privately owned luxury property developer and holding company with a portfo… According to the Chief Executive Officer of Seven Tides, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, the switch of management team for the [property is to align it to its strategic business objective.

“The hotel first opened in 2010 and we’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with the previous management company over the past ten years. However, we decided that the Minor Hotels’ Oaks brand was better aligned to our strategic business objectives as we move forward, through and post-COVID-19,’’ he said.

“The Minor Hotels group is no stranger to Seven Tides, we have worked with them on a range of successful projects, including the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Having witnessed first-hand the success the group contributes to a property, I am confident this strategic decision will allow us to adapt seamlessly to the parameters of the ‘new normal’,” he added. Ibn Battuta Mall, which is iconic five star property, has more than 270 shops, 50 restaurants and a 21-screen cinema. With the Dubai Metro close by, guests can travel conveniently across the city, to many of Dubai’s tourist highlights and business districts. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 30 minutes’ drive away, with Dubai Al Maktoum Airport (DWC) also easily accessible and Abu Dhabi International Airport under an hour away.

The hotel is also close to the Jebel Ali Free zone and the Expo 2020 site in new Dubai South district, which is expecting 25 million visitors. The CEO of Minor Hotels and Minor International, Dillip Rajakarier, expressed delight over the business deal: “We are delighted to add Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai to our portfolio of hotels and resorts,” he said, adding that: “With its close proximity to the Dubai Expo 2020 site, the property is perfectly situated to capitalise on this significant global event.

We look forward to working with our partners Seven Tides, to build on the success of this impressive hotel.” Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel offers modern accommodation options for both business and leisure travellers. These include 352 guest rooms across three different categories, plus 44 suites.

The three guest room types – Premier, Deluxe and Executive – are stylishly furnished with Moroccan influences, while the suites have décor inspired by the explorer Ibn Battuta’s adventures across the world. Restaurants and bars at the property include Mistral, the all-day dining restaurant offering international cuisine and live cooking stations, Revo Café for freshly brewed coffee, pastries and healthy options, Moroc Lounge and Bar, a Moroccan-inspired terrace and lounge to enjoy sundowners and shisha, and a pool bar. Additional hotel facilities include a swimming pool and gym, a spa and a kids’ club.

