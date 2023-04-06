Seven-Up, Eat ‘N’ Go Africa okay customer-centric partnership

Nigeria’s leading soft drinks manufacturer, Seven Up Bottling Company (SBC), and Eat ‘N’ Go Africa Limited, the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt, have announced a partnership to provide refreshing food and beverage experiences for customers across the country. The partnership tagged ‘Confam Collabo’, will make SBC’s chain of products such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rock- star Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water available to customers across over 175 Eat‘N’Go outlets across Nigeria, starting from yesterday. Commenting on the partnership, GM. Marketing SBC, Segun Ogunleye, said: “We are excited to have this Collabo as two renowned consumer-centric brands are coming together to give Eat’N’Go Customers better value and more refreshment flavor choices. “This partnership is indeed the Confam Collabo we have all been waiting for.”

