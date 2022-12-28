Metro & Crime

Seven women burnt to death in Benin-Sagamu Expressway accident

Seven women were on Wednesday burnt to death, while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The accident, which occurred at Odogbolu junction of the expressway, involved a Mazda bus with registration number AGL 886 YD.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident occurred when the 15-passenger bus suddenly burst into flames due to engine oil overflow along the highway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the incident occurred at 2:50pm.

According to him, the victims were worshippers who were coming from Kosofe area of Lagos State inbound Epe, for a church revival to usher in the New Year.

Akinbiyi said 15 people, one male adult and 14 female, adding that the driver of the bus escaped unhurt.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the bus burst into flames suddenly due to engine oil overflow,” he said.

 

