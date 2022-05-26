Seven-year-old Onazi wins Awosika Scrabble meet

Seven-year-old boy, Saviour Onazi, from Trophies International School, Niger State, has emerged winner of the 7th Winifred Awosika Foundation Scrabble Tournament for Schools (WAFSTS). Saviour scored a total of 458 points from six games to emerge victorious during the tournament’s grand finale held at Chrisland School Opebi, Lagos, at the weekend. For his remarkable feat, Onazi took home a cash prize of N250,000, while first runnerup, Iwiru Oghenemaro, from Chrisland School Opebi, and second runner-up, David Steven Cole, from Akwa Ibom State, received N150,000 and N100,000 respectively. The tournament had over 350 representatives of public and private primary students from the country’s six geopolitical zones. Each student at the finale was awarded a certificate of participation. Students who made the top 10 were also rewarded with gifts and cash prizes for their efforts.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...