Sports

Seven-year-old Onazi wins Awosika Scrabble meet

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Seven-year-old boy, Saviour Onazi, from Trophies International School, Niger State, has emerged winner of the 7th Winifred Awosika Foundation Scrabble Tournament for Schools (WAFSTS). Saviour scored a total of 458 points from six games to emerge victorious during the tournament’s grand finale held at Chrisland School Opebi, Lagos, at the weekend. For his remarkable feat, Onazi took home a cash prize of N250,000, while first runnerup, Iwiru Oghenemaro, from Chrisland School Opebi, and second runner-up, David Steven Cole, from Akwa Ibom State, received N150,000 and N100,000 respectively. The tournament had over 350 representatives of public and private primary students from the country’s six geopolitical zones. Each student at the finale was awarded a certificate of participation. Students who made the top 10 were also rewarded with gifts and cash prizes for their efforts.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Senegal beat Egypt to qualify for Qatar 2022

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted a shoot-out penalty in Diamniadio on Tuesday to take African champions Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt. Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off 1-0 thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams finished level at 1-1 […]
Sports

NWFL Super Six: Monday ‘Gift’ for Bayelsa Queens as Nasarawa Amazons walk over Naija Ratel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The NWFL Premiership Super Six began yesterday at the University of Benin Sports complex with the defending champions starting on the losing note to FA Cup winners, Bayelsa Queens. Rivers Angels started the game on a bright note with flashes of fine play and good attacks and had a penalty appeal turned down by experienced […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: US drops sprinter, Richardson, from relay team

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not run in the US Olympic 4×100-metre relay team after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old won the 100m at the US Olympic trials in Oregon in June and earlier this year ran the sixth-fastest time in history, reports the BBC. Supporters of the Texan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica