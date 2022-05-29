Seventh anniversary: Buhari has performed well –Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in repositioning the country.

Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu stressed that the Buhari-led federal government has achieved robust infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The former Governor commended the harmonious working relationship between the three arms of government: executive, legislative and judiciary under the current administration, adding that the healthy working relationship has promoted sustainable development.

The Chief Whip made these remarks in commemoration of the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led federal government. He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join other Nigerians in celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.

