Seventh anniversary: Buhari has performed well –Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in repositioning the country.

 

Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu stressed that the Buhari-led federal government has achieved robust infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

 

The former Governor commended the harmonious working relationship between the three arms of government: executive, legislative and judiciary under the current administration, adding that the healthy working relationship has promoted sustainable development.

 

The Chief Whip made these remarks in commemoration of the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led federal government. He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join other Nigerians in celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.

 

Christmas: The world needs love – Goodluck Jonathan

    Former President Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted the importance of love as the world battles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. In his Christmas message on Friday, he appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of the yuletide season to heal all that is broken in various countries across the world. Jonathan noted that […]
Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 42,000 as NCDC confirms 239 new infections

  September started on a bitter-sweet note for Nigeria’s COVID-19 figures as the country exceeded 42,000 recoveries on Tuesday. With 372 people discharged within the past 24 hours, a total of 42,010 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in the country. On the flip side, with 10 fatalities recorded for Tuesday, the number of new […]
Why self-education is the best investment you will ever make, Ron Earley explains

While this Florida native spent some time at Suncoast Tech, he realized college wasn’t for him due to a lack of interest. What did interest him was sales, as some of his earliest work was cold-pitching salon packages across college campuses. To learn what he really wanted, Ron Earley has invested over $100,000 in self-education. […]

