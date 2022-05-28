News

Seventh Anniversary: Buhari has performed well – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant strides in repositioning the country.

Extolling the virtues of the President, Kalu stressed that the Buhari-led Federal Government has achieved robust infrastructural development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The former governor commended the harmonious working relationship between the three arms of government: executive, legislative and judiciary under the current administration, adding that the healthy working relationship has promoted sustainable development.

The Chief Whip made these remarks in commemoration of the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led Federal Government.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join other Nigerians in celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.

“The President is a genuine statesman and leader who is committed to the development of Nigeria.

“The Federal Government has in the past seven years achieved remarkable milestones in all ramifications.

“The Federal Government has built key infrastructure across the country.

“The Federal Government has consistently rolled out numerous projects to improve the common lot of Nigerians including social investment programmes to cushion the economic effects of COVID- 19 and other challenges.

“The list of projects executed by the Buhari-led administration is endless.

“The President has continued to work tirelessly to build a united, prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.”

Kalu urged Nigerians to sustain their support for President Buhari while cautioning the political class against campaign of calumny and inflammatory utterances.

 

