Several injured in Kwara communal clash

Many people were injured during a communal clash which broke out early Thursday between the people of Tsaragi and Kange; both in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained at press time, witnesses said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The witnesses, however, confirmed that some people sustained varying degrees of injury in the clash between the two communities. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the outbreak of violence in Tsaragi and Kange communities.

