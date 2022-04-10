Several killed, houses burnt in fresh bandits’ attack in Plateau

Several persons have been confirmed killed by bandits, who launched a fresh attack on some villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

According to the residents of the affected areas, the bandits attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, killing scores of people in the process.

Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, said the incident occurred at about 1pm prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes, adding that security personnel are yet to reach the villages.

He said the bandits also burnt down many houses.

The State Police Command as at the time of filing this report was yet to issue any statement on the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...