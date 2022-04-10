Metro & Crime

Several killed, houses burnt in fresh bandits’ attack in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Several persons have been confirmed killed by bandits, who launched a fresh attack on some villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday.

According to the residents of the affected areas, the bandits attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, killing scores of people in the process.

Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, said the incident occurred at about 1pm prompting hundreds of people to flee their homes, adding that security personnel are yet to reach the villages.

He said the bandits also burnt down many houses.

The State Police Command as at the time of filing this report was yet to issue any statement on the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, was Saturday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen. It was learnt that the traditional ruler was abducted from his palace in Wawa, a suburb of New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu Local Government Area.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits […]
Metro & Crime

‘Nigerian Army General’ arrested for defrauding PoS attendant of N.2m

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man posing as a ‘General’ in the Nigerian Army, Nwokoro Gabriel, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly swindling a Point of Sale attendant of N200,000. This was disclosed by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, when he paraded suspects on Friday. Nwokoro generated a fake bank alert […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest drug baron at hideout in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Tunde Mobayo has said the Command arrested some suspected armed robbers who have also confessed to being drug barons.   The Police Commissioner in a press release yesterday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu said security agents swung into action following a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica