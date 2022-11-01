Severance Package: ‘N63.45bn payment’ll worsen economy’

Success Nwogu

The N63.45 billion proposed to be released as severance packages for political office holders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and state governors, whose tenures will expire in 2023, has been described as a proposal that is detrimental to Nigeria’s economy and could further worsen Nigeria’s challenges.

A public finance analyst, Salaudeen Hashim, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said such a proposal was ill-timed considering that Nigeria’s debt profile was humongous, inflation on double-digit, some civil servants not yet paid the minimum wage and some pensioners not paid their pension.

Hashim, who is Lead Director, Good Governance Team, said that Nigeria’s total public debt stock, representing domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was N42.84 trillion ($103.31 billion) as at June 30, 2022, while the comparative figures for March 30, 2022, was N41.60 trillion ($100.07 billion).

He also lamented that the annual inflation rate in Nigeria accelerated for the eighth straight month to 20.77 per cent in September of 2022 from 20.52 per cent in the prior month, while the unemployment rate in Nigeria is estimated to reach 33 per cent.

He described the severance package proposals as ill-timed and called for its immediate reversal.

He alleged that the proposal was an opportunity to continue to impoverish Nigerians, while few Nigerians amass the commonwealth of the nation.

Hashim said: “Unfortunately, the elite political class of this society has constantly fed fat on the national treasury and that in itself has further explained why they have decided to put this kind of severance package for themselves.

“It will be recalled that the country kept university students out of school for about eight months under the guise that there is no money to pay. And obviously, for eight months, lecturers in various public universities have not also been paid their salaries.

“Of course, if you now come up with this kind of proposal, it tells you very clearly the inability and insensitivity of our government in actualising the cost of governance which was also part of the campaign promises that were told to us ab initio.

“Very clearly there is a case of dishonesty and a case of manhandling by the current administration in providing them with this kind of recommendation. I think it is also very ill-timed considering that for even civil servants and the monies that were made to be paid to them and the minimum wage that is currently on the table and the level of inflation that we have that is on double-digit and of course going to the market, it is actually unfair and something that should be reversed with immediate effect. Whoever made that proposal should as a matter of urgency, put it back in the cooler.

“It is not the right moment to make such a recommendation. We are going back gradually to the military era where political officeholders and those who have actually captured our national wealth are now using it to settle themselves. This is actually a very wicked governance approach.

“The President had told us from the beginning that he was going to cut even his own salary and the cost of governance as part of efforts to ensure accountability, prudency and some level of sanity crept into our national governance. But unfortunately, he has not even kept a single promise since he was sworn in as President.

“There is no single promise that he had actually made that has come to pass. I am not surprised this recommendation is coming in at the time they are on the verge of living office.

“This is also in addition to the more appointments that they have also made. Many of them have multiple layers of special advisers, special advisers and other aides and all of these things have continued to over-burdened our already overstretched economy. As it is now, we are even borrowing to pay salaries which suggests that the govenrment is broke.

“So if the position of the government and what the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainah Ahmed, has provided for us to suggest that we are borrowing so much to pay debt and that we are borrowing so much to consume, then where exactly are these severance packages going to be funded from?

“Then it raised the question of honesty and the concern around how the government has tied our state of public finance. So it means that with this proposal, our public financing after is nothing to be worried about as they made us believe. So this is an abuse of power and abuse of privilege.

“This humongous money is nothing but an opportunity to continue to impoverish Nigerians. It is a terrible matter to have this kind of conversation on the table and I think it is very important that every well-meaning Nigerian should raise their voice and continue to ensure that this kind of evil proposal does not see the light of day.

“You can not be paying pensions to political officeholders who are there just on an ad-hoc basis and those who who have spent over 30 years and had put it a lot as a meritorious service to the nation are not able to access similar privileges. It is very unreasonable and it should die on arrival and a stillbirth.”

A breakdown of the N63.45 billion severance package which also covers the severance gratuity for ministers, commissioners, National Assembly members, state assembly members and special advisers but excludes special assistants showed that the Federal Government would pay out N3.39 billion while the states will pay N60.06 billion.

