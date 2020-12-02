Severe dust haze, fog expected, NCAA cautions pilots, others

FAAN inspects facilities at 23 airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots, airline operators and others to exercise caution as severe dust haze and fog phenomenon are expected to be prevalent in Nigerian airports.

This is contained in an advisory circular signed by NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu. The adverse weather condition expected occurrence, NCAA said, is to subsist from October in the far North; November over the North-Central; and December over the Southern part of the country

In addition, the authority said early morning fog may also be experienced in the months ahead, especially along the coastal areas in the South.

Nuhu explained that the advisory circular is necessary to bring forth the evolving weather information to the attention of all stakeholders who need to perform their roles. He stressed that to ensure safe and efficient flight operations during this period, Pilots, Operators and Air Traffic Controllers are directed to be conversant with each aerodrome weather minima and ensure strict adherence to the requirements.

The NCAA DG also urged pilots and flight crew members to obtain adequate departure, en-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Offices prior to flight operations.

He said Air Traffic Controllers may temporarily close airspace when hazardous weather conditions such as heavy fog or severe dust haze reducing the visibility to below airport operating minimal are observed or forecasted by NiMET.

“Travelling public are, however, urged to exercise restraint and show understanding in this Yuletide month as flights may be delayed or cancelled on account of weather situations,” he said. He called for strict compliance to the Advisory Circular as violation would be viewed seriously.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced 10-day facilities tour of some 23 airports across the country.

This is as its management and top management staff of NCAA recently inspected the facilities at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano in preparation for its commissioning later this month. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said that the 10-day facilities tour of 23 airports commenced on Monday.

According to her, the tour, which is being led by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director of FAAN, was aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports and evaluating their preparations for the annual surge in passenger traffic usually occasioned by the Yuletide season.

Besides, she said that the tours would afford the management to know the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the airports.

Already, the team had visited the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos. At Jos, Yadudu, she said, used the opportunity to address staff at the airport and assured them that management would continue to prioritise welfare and improve on their conditions of service.

