News

Severe dust haze, fog expected, NCAA cautions pilots, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)
  • FAAN inspects facilities at 23 airports

 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots, airline operators and others to exercise caution as severe dust haze and fog phenomenon are expected to be prevalent in Nigerian airports.

 

This is contained in an advisory circular signed by NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu. The adverse weather condition expected occurrence, NCAA said, is to subsist from October in the far North; November over the North-Central; and December over the Southern part of the country

 

In addition, the authority said early morning fog may also be experienced in the months ahead, especially along the coastal areas in the South.

 

Nuhu explained that the advisory circular is necessary to bring forth the evolving weather information to the attention of all stakeholders who need to perform their roles. He stressed that to ensure safe and efficient flight operations during this period, Pilots, Operators and Air Traffic Controllers are directed to be conversant with each aerodrome weather minima and ensure strict adherence to the requirements.

 

The NCAA DG also urged pilots and flight crew members to obtain adequate departure, en-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Offices prior to flight operations.

 

He said Air Traffic Controllers may temporarily close airspace when hazardous weather conditions such as heavy fog or severe dust haze reducing the visibility to below airport operating minimal are observed or forecasted by NiMET.

 

“Travelling public are, however, urged to exercise restraint and show understanding in this Yuletide month as flights may be delayed or cancelled on account of weather situations,” he said. He called for strict compliance to the Advisory Circular as violation would be viewed seriously.

 

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced 10-day facilities tour of some 23 airports across the country.

 

This is as its management and top management staff of NCAA recently inspected the facilities at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano in preparation for its commissioning later this month. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said that the 10-day facilities tour of 23 airports commenced on Monday.

 

According to her, the tour, which is being led by Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director of FAAN, was aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports and evaluating their preparations for the annual surge in passenger traffic usually occasioned by the Yuletide season.

 

Besides, she said that the tours would afford the management to know the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the airports.

 

Already, the team had visited the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos. At Jos, Yadudu, she said, used the opportunity to address staff at the airport and assured them that management would continue to prioritise welfare and improve on their conditions of service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dasuki: I didn’t betray Jonathan for Buhari

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), has debunked speculations that he discreetly campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2015 election.   Dasuki, who served as NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, said that between 2012 and 2015, he neither campaigned for the APC […]
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]
News

S’East govs, Ohanaeze to IPOB: Your Igbo killings’ allegation, a plot to ignite civil war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The South-East Governors’ Forum and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have dismissed allegations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike ordered killings of Igbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, describing it as a plot by IPOB to cause another civil war.   That was also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: