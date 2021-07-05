Metro & Crime

Severed genital: Imo Police begin manhunt for hoodlums

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Imo State Police command has commenced investigations into the viral video showing the torture of one Ichie Matador Obodoechi of the Orsu council area of the state.

 

Matador has worked sev-erally as aide to politicians ranging from commissioners to legislators from his constituency. The revulsive viral video where he was shown tied to a horizontal stake, sitting in a pool of his blood with his genital severred has sent shock wave down the spine of the residents of the state and relevant authorities.

 

But in a swift reaction, the Police in the state, in a press release signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, described the video as ‘iniquitous and obscene’ while assuring Imo people that the command will get to the root of the matter.

The statement read in part: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man was seen tied horizontally to a stick undergoing inhuman act by some supected hoodlums.

 

“The command wishes to inform the good people of Imo State that, we are already on top of the situation. “Presently, A high powered investigation team has since been inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police to commence technical investigation into the viral video with the sole aim of unravelling the truthfulness of the video and to trace the location if it actually occurred in the State or not.

 

“The command is assuring the good people of the state that, as soon as this is clarified, the outcome will be made public for all and sundry to know the real fact surrounding the viral video.”

 

The video commentary described Matador as a traitor who betrayed his kinsmen and led soldiers into Orsu for a bombing expedition

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pandemonium as Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was pandemonium in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos on Tuesday as officials of the Lagos State Task Force and motorcyclists, popularly known as as Okada, clashed at Second Rainbow Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, leaving some people injured and businesses disrupted. New Telegraph learnt that violence erupted when the officials of […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We’re ready to work with Christian leaders – A’Ibom Info Com

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner churches in the state in the effort to curb the menace of criminal activities and restore sound moral ethics across the state. Comrade Ememobong stated this Thursday, during an advocacy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime News

Wike donates 25 SUVS to customary courts, chairmen

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has donated 29 brand new Renault Koleos 2020 SUVS to chairmen of the Customary Courts of the Rivers State judiciary at the judiciary complex in Port Harcourt.                                               […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica