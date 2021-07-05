Severed genital: Imo Police begin manhunt for hoodlums

The Imo State Police command has commenced investigations into the viral video showing the torture of one Ichie Matador Obodoechi of the Orsu council area of the state.

Matador has worked sev-erally as aide to politicians ranging from commissioners to legislators from his constituency. The revulsive viral video where he was shown tied to a horizontal stake, sitting in a pool of his blood with his genital severred has sent shock wave down the spine of the residents of the state and relevant authorities.

But in a swift reaction, the Police in the state, in a press release signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, described the video as ‘iniquitous and obscene’ while assuring Imo people that the command will get to the root of the matter.

The statement read in part: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the iniquitous and obscene video that has gone viral on social media where, a man was seen tied horizontally to a stick undergoing inhuman act by some supected hoodlums.

“The command wishes to inform the good people of Imo State that, we are already on top of the situation. “Presently, A high powered investigation team has since been inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police to commence technical investigation into the viral video with the sole aim of unravelling the truthfulness of the video and to trace the location if it actually occurred in the State or not.

“The command is assuring the good people of the state that, as soon as this is clarified, the outcome will be made public for all and sundry to know the real fact surrounding the viral video.”

The video commentary described Matador as a traitor who betrayed his kinsmen and led soldiers into Orsu for a bombing expedition

