Sevilla come from behind to end Man United’s Europa dream

Manchester United are out of the Europa League after Sevilla came from behind to reach the final.

United led through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and were frustrated by an outstanding performance from Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.

Former Liverpool forward Suso equalised from Sergio Reguilon’s cross, reports the BBC.

And Luuk de Jong, once of Newcastle, scored the winner as United failed to deal with a cross from ex-Manchester City player Jesus Navas.

Five-time winners Sevilla will play Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in Friday’s final.

RESULT

Sevilla 2 – 1 Man United

