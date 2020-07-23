Sevilla targets Eagles’ defender, Awaziem

Spanish outfit Sevilla are reportedly looking to Sign Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem. The defender was on loan at Spanish LaLiga relegated Leganes from Portuguese top side FC Porto, he is now waiting for a decision from his parent club over a move away. The 23-year-old was an integral part of Leganes campaign in the just concluded season and reports have now linked the player with a possible switch to Sevilla. According to report Sevilla has reportedly shown interest in the player and want to add him to their squad next season. Awaziem was rated among the best players for the season considering his superb performances, as he featured 26 times for Leganes in the La Liga.
Related Articles
FA Cup: Ceballos’ late goal sends Arsenal into semis
Arsenal remain in the hunt for silverware to brighten their underwhelming season after Dani Ceballos’ 91st-minute winner took them through to the FA Cup semi-finals at Sheffield United’s expense. The on-loan midfielder slotted home a low, angled drive to win the tie in dramatic fashion, after David McGoldrick’s hooked finish just a few minutes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Atletico renews interest in Chukwueze
Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid have joined in the race to price Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away from Villarreal when the summer transfer window opens. Chukwueze has been on the radar of a coup[le of clubs but reports from Spanish transfer market website Fichajes making reference to Mundo Deportivo claims that manager of Los […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Foxes, Blues rumble as FA Cup takes centre stage
T he world’s oldest football competition takes centre stage as the Sixth Round matches of the FA Cup continue this afternoon with a mouth-watering clash at the King Power Stadium between Leicester City and Chelsea. For both Premier League sides, the competition remains their only path to a trophy this season as Liverpool […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)