Sevilla targets Eagles’ defender, Awaziem

Spanish outfit Sevilla are reportedly looking to Sign Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem. The defender was on loan at Spanish LaLiga relegated Leganes from Portuguese top side FC Porto, he is now waiting for a decision from his parent club over a move away. The 23-year-old was an integral part of Leganes campaign in the just concluded season and reports have now linked the player with a possible switch to Sevilla. According to report Sevilla has reportedly shown interest in the player and want to add him to their squad next season. Awaziem was rated among the best players for the season considering his superb performances, as he featured 26 times for Leganes in the La Liga.

