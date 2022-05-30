Sex abuse: Court orders teacher’s arrest for snubbing arraignment

An Abuja High Court has issued a warrant of arrest against a dismissed teacher, Igoche Daniel Adah, over his failure to show up for his arraignment over sex abuse related charges.

Justice Akeem Fashola issued the arrest warrant following the absence of the defendant for the second time in court to take his plea in the criminal charge filed by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command.

When the matter was called, it was discovered that the accused person was not in court without any reason while he also has no legal representation. Police lawyer, John Ijagbemi, informed the judge that the accused person and his surety were served with hearing notice and that they gave words of assurance to be in court.

The lawyer expressed disgust that the accused person chose to disrespect the court for the second time by ignoring the court’s invitation. Ijagbemi subsequently pleaded with Justice Fashola to issue warrant of arrest against the accused person to enable police pick him up and bring him before the court.

In a brief ruling, the judge agreed that the defendant was exhibiting disrespect to the court and that such habit must be curbed. Justice Fashola proceeded to issue warrant for the arrest of the defendant with an order that he should be detained until he is brought before the court.

The judge later fixed June 23 for police to bring the defendant before the court. In a chat with judiciary correspondents after the proceedings, the police lawyer disclosed that he was compelled to apply for warrant of arrest against the dismissed teacher because of his persistent refusal to honour court invitation for his defence in the charges against him.

“Like I said in the open court, the defendant has chosen to be absent in court despite being served with notice for arraignment as required by law. “He and his surety assured to be in court but I am shocked and surprised with their failure to be in court and to worsen the situation, without any explanation.

“This is his second time of failing to be in court”, the lawyer said. With the issuance of the arrest warrant, the lawyer vowed that the accused person would be apprehended and be brought before the court for justice in line with provisions of the law.

