Sex-for-admission: UNILAG sacks two lecturers exposed in BBC documentary

University of Lagos (UNILAG)’s newly constituted Governing Council has approved the sack of two lecturers, found culpable of sex-for-grades allegations levelled against them about two years ago. Their dismissal from the service of the university, according to the council, was with immediate effect. The two dons, Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, were exposed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a sexual harassment documentary scam aired in October 2019. The lecturers and their alleged nefarious activities were exposed by a female undercover reporter from the BBC, who pretended to be looking for admission in the university.

The council approved their dismissal at its meeting held on Monday, May 31, 2021, after considering the reports and findings of the university Senate Committee set up to investigate the allegations. Their dismissal is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Oladejo Azeez, which was made available to journalists by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs. Nonye Oguama yesterday. The statement reads in part: “The council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo be dismissed from the service of the university for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31, 2021 in line with Section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.

That council further directed that the management should review the University Sexual Harassment Policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future recurrence.” The two lecturers had been on suspension since the matter became public knowledge in 2019 as the university authorities set up committees to investigate the allegations. The university then vowed to get to the root of the matter in a fair and transparent manner and that justice would be served appropriately. The implication of the sacking is that Igbenegbu and Oladipo would forfeit all the entitlements and benefits that would have accrued to them if their disengagement was not on the basis of gross misconduct.

Our Reporters

