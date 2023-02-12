Sex for fame is real, affects female singers most –Afrobeat singer, D’lyte

The music industry is rated as one of the hardest section of entertainment to hit it big. If the male artistes are said to make it big through blood and tears, the female musicians work twice as hard, three times harder if truth be told.

Most of the time, in the struggle of trying to give the world the best of their talent, women have also found themselves battling with bullying, sexual harassment and abuse. The irony of the situation is that many of these women later become the superstars that was once a dream, find themselves silenced. Not because there is no voice to speak about what they went through but because there are a lot to lose by speaking. Nigerian songstress, Stella Ebegbune popularly known as D’LYTE is one of the female singers that have not only been in the music industry, she has lived and experienced the entertainment industry for many years, navigating her music career.

In a recent chat with Sunday Telegraph, the singer who is not based in the United States of America where she is currently pitching her music career, says it’s time female artistes starts speaking up about their struggle to fame in the entertainment circle. In her remark she explained that many female artistes have kissed their music career goodbye because of lack of funds to produce and promote their s o n g s , and since making music e n – t a i ls a lot of finance, t h e y f i n d themselves facing producers who wants to take advantage and exploit them in the industry. “Most times female artists are sexually harassed or taken for granted by record company executives, producers, directors, promoters and even fellow male musicians. All these are not new, based on records, British singer, Lady Gaga also spoke out about being raped by a male music producer when she was 19 years old and when she was just starting out in the industry. Of course we all know about the story of Tiner Turner and also many more stories of how female acts suffer and sometimes mentally abused by their husbands or family.

Thank God for some other female musicians who stood strong and still pursue their dreams respectfully. Yes, we still have decent female acts,” she said. She further explained that the music industry has become even tougher for female singers, as to even promote songs becomes harder and more expensive to hit a wider range . “Now to meet up with your dreams you have to work two times harder. You have to have money or a record company or label or probably you’re from a wealthy home or have a rich husband /man to support you through the journey. The internet has also made it a little easy with different music platforms where you get paid for the release of your songs on these platforms but still you have to promote which also costs money. “Nowadays, some female singers don’t care about sexual harassment anymore, as they are ready to give it to you just to be famous. Yes, some are ready to trade Sex for fame. while some left the scene to start up a family because they could no longer cope with the whole craziness of the industry.”

