News Top Stories

Sex-for-food destroying girls, women in N’East IDPs camps

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Human rights groups working to address humanitarian crisis in the terrorism-infested region of Nigeria’s Northeast, have decried the continued “transactional sex” which they said was destroying both women and girls in various Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs). A report obtained by our correspondent from Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) in Abuja, revealed that both government officials, security agents and other camp managers have continued to subject both women and girls to sexual exploitation and abuses of varying degrees.

The report said that while these vulnerable women and girls narrowly escaped terrorists and killers of their loved ones, they have fallen into the hands of sexual predators, who now trade food for sex, with items meant to be distributed free of charge in the camps. According to the report, food items donated to the IDPs by government, international donor agencies, and humanitarian organisations were being hoarded and sometimes diverted by the camp managers.

It also stated that more worrisome was the fact that security agents detailed to protect the vulnerable people have also been severally fingered in this sordid situation, yet relevant government agencies have failed to show accountability, by thoroughly investigating and punishing the perpetrators of the sexual abuses.

It further revealed that even pregnant women have not been spared, as many of them are said to have been continuously raped in the presence of their helpless children. It was also learnt that both international and regional human rights bodies have, at different occasions, called on the Nigerian government to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators, but nothing has been done.

“International and regional human rights bodies have urged Nigeria to investigate, prosecute, and punish perpetrators of alleged sexual exploitation, including transactional sex in IDPs. Food distribution was under the authority of males, creating the conditions for sexual abuse due to scarcity of food. “The government’s failure to respond to these violations has raised concerns that it has not prioritized its obligation to protect women and girls from SGBV or to hold those responsible accountable for their crimes,” the reports said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom: FG insensitive to rising incessant killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the Federal Government was insensitive to rising cases of killings in the country and urged it to seek external support to quell the challenge. He said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the Federal Government had been overwhelmed […]
News

Insecurity in Nigeria worrisome, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

… Urges Nigerians to close ranks Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria, describing it as worrisome. He voiced his concern Monday when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in the Government House, Owerri, in the state capital. The former president said Nigerians from […]
Health News

S’Korea imposes dining curbs as COVID-19 cases soar

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica