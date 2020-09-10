Education

Sex-for-grades: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers caught on video

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…Sets up probe panel

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

The management of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has suspended with immediate effect, two lecturers who were caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on social media.
This was disclosed to our correspondent by the spokesman of the University, Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, while confirming that the two lecturers captured in the trending video clips were lecturers of the university.
His words: “We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up a panel to look into the veracity of the content of the video clips but as it stands now, the two lecturers have been suspended so they can give us ample room to do a proper investigation into the matter.”
It is believed that the trending video clips may have again exposed the ugly underworld of sex-for-grade syndicates operating in the Imo State University, Owerri.
The two lecturers, who were caught pants down, are senior academics and are now cooling off in a police cell in Owerri. They are Prof Victor Obinna Njoku of the Chemistry Department and Dr. Emmanuel Esogbuonye Agomuo of the Biochemistry Department.
Prof. Victor Obinna Njoku was videoed in a very compromising position, before allegedly trying to engage in sex with a lady suspected to be a student of the institution. He was busted and arrested while still trying to make out with the lady, both naked.
One of the trending video clips shows where the lecturer, Dr. Emmanuel Agomuo was being handcuffed by a security operative, while still stark naked, allegedly in a totally different sexual escapade.
Meanwhile, there have been further assertions making the rounds that one of the ladies in the excapade was about getting married and in spite of her explanations and pleas, one of the said lecturers demanded and collected the sum of N150,000 and still insisted on sleeping with her.
It was at that point that the lady consulted the police and was asked to play along in what may rightly be called another sting operation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

COVID-19: Commission partners NGO on e-learning for S/West students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

  To ensure that no child is left behind in learning and education development despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF) has inaugurated an affordable e-learning device for students in the South West geo-political zone of the […]
Education

Lawmaker to striking ASUU: Key into IPPIS

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has called on university lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to key into the Federal Government Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to enable them to receive their salaries.   He said that […]
Education

Action against rape: Preventive measures

Posted on Author with Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

As a global problem, it is known that 35 per cent of women have experienced one form of sexual harassment or another, including rape, in their lifetime. Unfortunately, the world headquarters of rape today is in Africa, South Africa to be precise, which has 132.4 incidents per 100,000 people. Indeed, a survey recently conducted by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: