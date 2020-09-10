Sex-for-grades: Imo varsity suspends two lecturers caught on video

…Sets up probe panel

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The management of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has suspended with immediate effect, two lecturers who were caught in a compromising situation in a sex video trending on social media.

This was disclosed to our correspondent by the spokesman of the University, Mr. Ralph Njoku Obi, while confirming that the two lecturers captured in the trending video clips were lecturers of the university.

His words: “We just came out of an expanded management meeting now. Management resolved to set up a panel to look into the veracity of the content of the video clips but as it stands now, the two lecturers have been suspended so they can give us ample room to do a proper investigation into the matter.”

It is believed that the trending video clips may have again exposed the ugly underworld of sex-for-grade syndicates operating in the Imo State University, Owerri.

The two lecturers, who were caught pants down, are senior academics and are now cooling off in a police cell in Owerri. They are Prof Victor Obinna Njoku of the Chemistry Department and Dr. Emmanuel Esogbuonye Agomuo of the Biochemistry Department.

Prof. Victor Obinna Njoku was videoed in a very compromising position, before allegedly trying to engage in sex with a lady suspected to be a student of the institution. He was busted and arrested while still trying to make out with the lady, both naked.

One of the trending video clips shows where the lecturer, Dr. Emmanuel Agomuo was being handcuffed by a security operative, while still stark naked, allegedly in a totally different sexual escapade.

Meanwhile, there have been further assertions making the rounds that one of the ladies in the excapade was about getting married and in spite of her explanations and pleas, one of the said lecturers demanded and collected the sum of N150,000 and still insisted on sleeping with her.

It was at that point that the lady consulted the police and was asked to play along in what may rightly be called another sting operation.

